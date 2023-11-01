1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $486.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, CFO William E. Shea purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,758.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William E. Shea bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,758.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,227.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

