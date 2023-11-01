15,503 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after acquiring an additional 772,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DEI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DEI opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.99. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $18.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.31%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.