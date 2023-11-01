2,695 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NetApp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

