2,898 Shares in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Worthington Industries stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Worthington Industries

About Worthington Industries

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.