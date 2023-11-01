3,179 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $78.80.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

