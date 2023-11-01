3,929 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Toro by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,269,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

