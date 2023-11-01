77,955 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

MKC stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.