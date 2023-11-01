A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 60.00%.
A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.
