Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) vs. Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Head to Head Review

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma -222.13% -258.20% -71.61% Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $2.51 million 1.54 -$8.22 million ($2.36) -0.49 Acura Pharmaceuticals $1.56 million 0.00 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Acura Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evoke Pharma.

Summary

Acura Pharmaceuticals beats Evoke Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc. and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was formerly known as Halsey Drug Co., Inc. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC.

