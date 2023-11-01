Adero Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Adero Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,542,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

