AdvanSix (ASIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is scheduled to be announcing its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $749.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CL King lowered their target price on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $159,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

