Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $166.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NYSE:AMG opened at $122.77 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

