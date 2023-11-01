Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at Affinity Bancshares

In other Affinity Bancshares news, Director Robin S. Reich bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $89,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,076 shares in the company, valued at $268,609.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 46.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.36. Affinity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

