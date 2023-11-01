Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,297,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $82.03. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

