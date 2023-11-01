Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

