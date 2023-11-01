Alliant Energy (LNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after acquiring an additional 696,101 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,331.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 390,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

