alpha-En (OTCMKTS:ALPE) vs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Financial Comparison

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) and alpha-En (OTCMKTS:ALPE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, alpha-En has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and alpha-En’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment -44.55% -254.17% -18.77% alpha-En N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71 alpha-En 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and alpha-En, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,541.79%. Given Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is more favorable than alpha-En.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and alpha-En’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment $252.81 million 0.04 -$101.54 million ($8.09) -0.04 alpha-En N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

alpha-En has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of alpha-En shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment beats alpha-En on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix. The company distributes and exhibits content through the Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services including AVOD, FAST, TVOD platforms, such as connected TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated platforms. It also produces and licenses movies, television series, and programs; and produces long and short-form video content. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

About alpha-En

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for commercial manufacturing lithium metal for use in low-weight and high energy-density batteries; and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc. and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008. alpha-En Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Yonkers, New York.

