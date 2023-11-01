American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,577. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Report on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.