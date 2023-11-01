AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $72.10 and a one year high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.