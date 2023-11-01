Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Head to Head Contrast

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92% ESS Tech -2,979.22% -76.05% -60.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amprius Technologies and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $3.92 million 64.17 -$17.33 million ($0.35) -8.33 ESS Tech $890,000.00 209.78 -$77.97 million ($0.66) -1.82

Analyst Ratings

Amprius Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amprius Technologies and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 ESS Tech 0 1 2 0 2.67

Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 323.10%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $3.30, suggesting a potential upside of 175.00%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than ESS Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats ESS Tech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

