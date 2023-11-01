Analysts Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Price Target at $12.30

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($12.53) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.48) to GBX 1,210 ($14.72) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.95) to GBX 930 ($11.32) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
NYSE:PSO opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Pearson has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
