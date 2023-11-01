Analysts Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Price Target at $12.30

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($12.53) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.48) to GBX 1,210 ($14.72) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.95) to GBX 930 ($11.32) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Pearson by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Pearson by 198.1% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 314,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 208,990 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 429,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 179,029 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pearson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 58,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pearson by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSO opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Pearson has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

