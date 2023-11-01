Analysts Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) PT at $79.39

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.39.

A number of analysts have commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

