Analyzing Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) & Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II N/A -57.92% 3.75% Lavoro N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

54.4% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and Lavoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II 0 0 0 0 N/A Lavoro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lavoro has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.13%. Given Lavoro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and Lavoro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II N/A N/A $25.70 million N/A N/A Lavoro N/A N/A $700,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II beats Lavoro on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

