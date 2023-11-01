Analyzing NU (NYSE:NU) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NU and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $4.19 billion 9.18 -$364.58 million $0.02 410.00 Sentage $161,372.00 27.64 -$2.56 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NU.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

53.7% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NU and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU 1.23% 11.40% 1.96% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NU and Sentage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 0 2 7 0 2.78 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

NU presently has a consensus target price of $8.39, indicating a potential upside of 2.33%. Given NU’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NU is more favorable than Sentage.

Risk and Volatility

NU has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NU beats Sentage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Sentage

(Get Free Report)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

