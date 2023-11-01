Analyzing RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) & Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) and RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Savara and RedHill Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Savara alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara $260,000.00 1,902.78 -$38.15 million ($0.28) -13.07 RedHill Biopharma $61.80 million 0.08 -$71.67 million N/A N/A

Savara has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RedHill Biopharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara N/A -41.62% -31.81% RedHill Biopharma 354.95% -328.99% 71.39%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Savara and RedHill Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Savara and RedHill Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara 0 0 2 0 3.00 RedHill Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Savara currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Savara’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Savara is more favorable than RedHill Biopharma.

Volatility & Risk

Savara has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Savara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Savara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Savara beats RedHill Biopharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

About RedHill Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 2 study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and preclinical evaluation study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; and RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.