Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 10.89%.

Shares of AND opened at C$38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$779.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.64. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$36.76 and a twelve month high of C$55.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

AND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.63.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

