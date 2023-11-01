Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Update

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Anterix Price Performance

ATEX opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.83 million, a P/E ratio of -112.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.48. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 239.01%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anterix will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mahvash Yazdi purchased 1,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,942.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 421.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 50.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 49.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATEX

Anterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.