Apple (AAPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAPL stock opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $179.31. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

