Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMBP. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.71. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 87,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

