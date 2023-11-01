Arhaus (ARHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Arhaus to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.27 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 71.15%. On average, analysts expect Arhaus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.54. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

