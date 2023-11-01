Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $200.37 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $201.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.01 and a 200-day moving average of $170.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,357,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,744,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,357,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,607,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

