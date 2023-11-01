Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,447,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,646,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 8.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 776,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,030,000 after buying an additional 61,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.45 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.