Atlanta Braves (BATRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.44 million. On average, analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $91,103.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $13,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 93.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

