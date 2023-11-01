Atlanta Braves (BATRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.44 million. On average, analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $50.15.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $13,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 93.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
