Atlassian (TEAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Atlassian has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $180.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of -95.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $215.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $1,461,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,395,120.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $1,461,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,395,120.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,154 shares of company stock valued at $67,097,264. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.