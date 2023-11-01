Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Critical Survey

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -349.99% -75.20% -59.26% Atrion 15.88% 11.27% 10.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.3% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Atrion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InspireMD and Atrion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

InspireMD currently has a consensus target price of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 53.39%. Given InspireMD’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Atrion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InspireMD and Atrion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $5.35 million 13.44 -$18.49 million ($1.95) -1.74 Atrion $183.51 million 3.28 $35.01 million $15.35 22.28

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atrion beats InspireMD on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. Its cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. The company's ophthalmic products consist of specialized medical devices that include disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It manufactures products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment; inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

