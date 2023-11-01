Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Avantor’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 891,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 213,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

