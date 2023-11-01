Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $21.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $17.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

