Avient (AVNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Avient by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

