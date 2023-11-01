Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Axos Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $35.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,136,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 102.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

