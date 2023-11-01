Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,530,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,500 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after buying an additional 827,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.