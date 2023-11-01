Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 1,486,181 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,486,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

