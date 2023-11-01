Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $99,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EFV stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

