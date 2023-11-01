Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 466,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.74% of BWX Technologies worth $113,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

