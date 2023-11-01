Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of UDR worth $115,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 87,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,993,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 480,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

