Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.03% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $105,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

VWOB opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

