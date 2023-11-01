Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $102.17 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387,212 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Tapestry worth $102,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after buying an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 928.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $242,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.0% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $41,828,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. OTR Global lowered Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

