Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $104.90 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $104,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $299.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.37 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.54.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.