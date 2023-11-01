Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Curtiss-Wright worth $116,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $1,632,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $3,455,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 27.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CW opened at $198.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $156.76 and a 12 month high of $210.21.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

