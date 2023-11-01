Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Zebra Technologies worth $109,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.38.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.13 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average of $264.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

