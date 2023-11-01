Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 108,542 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,205,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of NiSource worth $115,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 0.2 %

NI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.